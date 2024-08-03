Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ ALHC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.16.
In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,221 shares of company stock worth $2,142,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
