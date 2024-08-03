Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $52.15. 57,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 342,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $795.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,187,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.