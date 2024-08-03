Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) PT Raised to $26.00

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
