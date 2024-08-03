Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. 2,275,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,594. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.