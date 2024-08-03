Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.
Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. 2,275,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,594. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Alliant Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alliant Energy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.