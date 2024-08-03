Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 2,275,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,594. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.