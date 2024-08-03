Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.