Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. 807,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,941.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,941.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,114,245 over the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

