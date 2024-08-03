Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.60 and last traded at $188.13. Approximately 12,240,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,206,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

