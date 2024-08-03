American Trust Acquires 395 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Trust increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.0 %

MCD traded up $7.94 on Friday, reaching $276.69. 9,585,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,537. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.78. The company has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

