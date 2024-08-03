American Trust Buys 9,647 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American Trust increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.92. 6,668,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

