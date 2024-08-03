American Trust Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Trust lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.9 %

American Tower stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.64. 4,750,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

