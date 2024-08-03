American Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Trust increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $756.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,490. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $773.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.04. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,441. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.