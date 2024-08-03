American Trust Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

American Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $74.41. 6,476,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886,658. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

