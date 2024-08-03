American Trust Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Trust cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Trust owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,475. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

