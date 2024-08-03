American Trust Sells 366,879 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,879 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

FNDF traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,176. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

