American Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,748 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,212. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1847 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.