Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $487.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $464.33.

NYSE:AMP opened at $402.61 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.64 and a 200 day moving average of $419.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

