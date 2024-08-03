AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,844,000 after buying an additional 702,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 663,385 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.