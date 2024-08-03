Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT Raised to $45.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

