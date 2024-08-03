AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
AMREP Stock Down 1.6 %
AXR opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. AMREP has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP
In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 4,621 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $95,192.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 380,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,056.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,056.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,640,435.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $611,325. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
