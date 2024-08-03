AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

AMREP Stock Down 1.6 %

AXR opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. AMREP has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 4,621 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $95,192.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 380,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,056.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,056.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,640,435.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $611,325. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in AMREP by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

