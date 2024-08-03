Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $12.40

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $12.99 on Monday. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

