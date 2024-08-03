Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Target Price at $300.71

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $253.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $317.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

