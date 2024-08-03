Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Antero Midstream Stock Performance
NYSE:AM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,408. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Midstream
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.