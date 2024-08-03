Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,408. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

