Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 452,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

