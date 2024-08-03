Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $12.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

