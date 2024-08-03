Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,942,505.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Appian by 70.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 196,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $1,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 132,827 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

