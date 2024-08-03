Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Appian Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. Appian has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

