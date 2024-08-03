Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $98.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $69.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

