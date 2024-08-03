Apu Apustaja (APU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.32 Million

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $132.68 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00043639 USD and is down -10.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $8,821,437.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

