Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 103.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

