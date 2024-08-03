Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 6,945,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

