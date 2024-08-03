Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 6,945,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.95.
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arbor Realty Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.