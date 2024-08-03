Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,015.36

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,015.36 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 975 ($12.54). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 975 ($12.54), with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 4.22%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,062.78%.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arbuthnot Banking Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.