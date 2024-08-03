Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,015.36

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,015.36 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 975 ($12.54). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 975 ($12.54), with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £158.26 million, a P/E ratio of 438.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 974.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,015.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 4.22%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,062.78%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

