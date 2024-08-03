Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $309,496,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.