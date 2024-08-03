Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $60.31 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $60.31 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.