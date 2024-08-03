Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 395.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,650,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $9.90 on Friday, reaching $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,870. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

