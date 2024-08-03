Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Ark has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $63.04 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001407 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,550,730 coins and its circulating supply is 182,550,320 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

