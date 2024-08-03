Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.20.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.