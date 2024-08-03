Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.76. 850,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,619. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

