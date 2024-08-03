Arvinas’ (ARVN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

ARVN opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 93,568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arvinas by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arvinas by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 57,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

