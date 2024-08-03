Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Astrafer has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $11.80 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astrafer

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.06591234 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

