ATB Capital Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$15.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.97.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.28. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00. Insiders acquired a total of 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

