ATB Capital Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$133.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.87.

Shares of CP opened at C$109.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. Insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

