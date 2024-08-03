Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Athira Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ATHA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.21. 43,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

