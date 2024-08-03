Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.400 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 2,804,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

