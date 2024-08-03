ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATNI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. ATN International has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ATN International by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

