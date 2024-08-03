Atria Investments Inc Acquires 5,418 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 182,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,089. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.