Atria Investments Inc Buys 11,153 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 554,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 13,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

