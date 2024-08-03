Atria Investments Inc Buys 7,231 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 279.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,856. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

