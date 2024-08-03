Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $59.75. 3,640,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,078. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.