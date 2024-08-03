Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,865. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $462.66. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

